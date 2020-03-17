Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 541,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,246. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.