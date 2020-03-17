Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.02185470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.03450932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00642693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00677520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00086235 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00025795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00473353 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018583 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

