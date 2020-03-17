Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.4-192.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.91 million.Addus Homecare also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.71.

ADUS stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. 330,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,967. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock worth $2,561,490. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

