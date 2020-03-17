Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Loop Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.55 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $356.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.05. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Arch Venture Corp bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 374,346 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 231,199 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.