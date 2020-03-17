AdEx Price Tops $0.0480 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex and IDEX. AdEx has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $120,561.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.02243262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 360.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00191618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00036131 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

