AdHive (ADH) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $63,686.08 and $145.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000105 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

