ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

