adidas (FRA:ADS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €274.80 ($319.53).

Shares of ADS stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) on Tuesday, hitting €175.32 ($203.86). 1,646,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €277.48.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

