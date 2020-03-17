Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,283 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,058 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,845 shares of company stock worth $19,964,801 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.20.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.23. 4,072,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.56. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $253.89 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.