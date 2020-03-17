ADTRAN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,794 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,177% compared to the typical volume of 229 call options.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 98,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.30. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

