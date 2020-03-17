Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.19.

Shares of AAP traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,373. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after buying an additional 326,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,476,000 after buying an additional 202,568 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

