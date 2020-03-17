Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $39.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMS. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 655,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.84. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 95,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 262,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

