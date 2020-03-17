Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

3/13/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/5/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

2/25/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/11/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summer Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.50.

1/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,733,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

