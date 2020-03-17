Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE AAL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.23. 222,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,026. Advantage Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.