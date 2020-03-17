Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in BorgWarner by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,349,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

