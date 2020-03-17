Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.81% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AERI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,322. The company has a market capitalization of $608.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

