Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARPO stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

