AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Holdings Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in AES by 51.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 564.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

