AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 1,278,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. AGCO has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.