Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,748,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 442,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402,021 shares during the last quarter.

A opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,342 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

