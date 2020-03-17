AgJunction (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AJX stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.31. AgJunction has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

