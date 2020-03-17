Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

