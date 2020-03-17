AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0043

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. AidCoin has a market cap of $196,315.66 and $22.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AidCoin

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

