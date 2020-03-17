Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a news sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ACDVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

ACDVF opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

