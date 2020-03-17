Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of AL stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

