Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Raised to “Buy” at Atlantic Securities

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APD. HSBC upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

NYSE APD traded up $24.75 on Monday, reaching $205.10. 2,228,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,967. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.14. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

