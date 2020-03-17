Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

