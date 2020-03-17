Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKRO opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

