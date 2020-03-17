Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 398,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,060,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.23%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

