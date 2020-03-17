Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 69,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,297. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

