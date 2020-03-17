Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALXN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $339,675,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

