Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187,776 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $406,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,593,000 after purchasing an additional 180,943 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TH Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.81. 19,103,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

