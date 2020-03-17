All Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. All Sports has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $991,841.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.04037116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

