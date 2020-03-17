Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Director Buys $16,660.00 in Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Director Marianne Kah acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $16,660.00.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 3,969,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,891. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.