Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of Allegheny Technologies worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 962,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 434,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 336,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 243,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,514 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of ATI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

