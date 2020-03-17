Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALNA opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

