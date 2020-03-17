Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up approximately 3.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Alliance Data Systems worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 3,825,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,389. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.