Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.46 ($277.28).

Shares of ALV traded down €4.48 ($5.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €127.94 ($148.77). 2,510,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €206.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €213.39.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

