Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of AESE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,323. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on AESE shares. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.