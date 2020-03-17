AllSafe Price Hits $0.0251 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $229,999.22 and $1,024.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

