Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,092.03. 715,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,987. The firm has a market cap of $838.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,407.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.12. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

