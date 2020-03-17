Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,838 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,097,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 295,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,704,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG traded up $35.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,119.80. 3,784,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,407.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.12. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $838.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

