Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is C Partners Holding GmbH’s 4th Largest Position

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.4% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,652,000 after buying an additional 40,472 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $45.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,118.06. 4,143,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,995. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,405.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.