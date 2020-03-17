Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $45.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,118.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,876. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,405.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,324.59. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $768.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.