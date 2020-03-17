Alphacat Market Capitalization Reaches $396,878.86 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $396,878.86 and $35,132.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 336.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.02228263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00192200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

