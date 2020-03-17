Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,692 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

