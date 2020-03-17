Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,114 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

