Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

