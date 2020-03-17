Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $120.38 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

