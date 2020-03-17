Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,423 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

